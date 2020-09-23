Sun Prairie named one of the ‘Best Places to Live in America’ by Money Magazine

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Sun Prairie has been recognized as one of the “Best Places to Live in America” for 2020 by Money Magazine.

Sun Prairie ranked #40 on the list due to its home prices, local job market and the addition of Sun Prairie West High School, which is set to open in fall of 2022.

The rankings are based on several key factors including local economy, housing market, cost of living, diversity, public education, health and safety, weather, lifestyle and amenities.

Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser said city leaders are working daily to foster an “equitable and inclusive” culture in the city. He said they are committed to working with partners across the region to better address the need for affordable housing.

“This ranking is a wonderful reminder of the accomplishments of this great community, but also motivates us to continually heighten Sun Prairie to be all that it can be, for everyone who chooses to call it home,” Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser said in a news release.

Around 35,000 people currently live in Sun Prairie.

