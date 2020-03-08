Sun Prairie Museum hosts first public event since reopening

SUN PRAIRIE, WIS. — Sun Prairie Historical Museum hosted its first public event Saturday after its reopening earlier in the week.

The building was previously closed after suffering damages during a gas explosion in July of 2018.

Superhero Saturday was meant to celebrate the city’s local heros and help kids in the community feel empowered.

Kids were given capes, drew their own comic books and were able to spin a wheel to find out their super power.

The museum’s new director Jennifer Harper said this is just the beginning for the space.

“I just want to let everybody know that we are continuing to move stuff in and develop these exhibits and it will continue to grow and change,” Harper said.

The event featured representatives from the area’s police, EMS and fire departments.

Harper said the museum is hoping to have a complete exhibit for all ages in May.

