Sun Prairie man sentenced to five months in prison

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

File photo

MADISON, Wis. — Rojae A. Crosse, 23, of Sun Prairie was sentenced to five months in prison for possessing a firearm as a felon, a release said.

Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson considered that Crosse has been in custody for the past 10 months on state charges and unable to bond out because of pending federal charges when imposing the sentence, the release said.

Crosse pleaded guilty on July 17 to the federal offense. The release said officers were trying to find a car they believe was involved in an armed robbery on April 29, 2019. Officers found a vehicle at a Mobil gas station in Sun Prairie and one squad car pulled forward and one car pulled behind it.

Crosse got out of the car as the officers parked, the release said. He started running and the officers chased him. When Crosse was running, officers saw him take off a leather jacket it and drop it on the ground.

The release said officers found a firearm in a pocket of the jacket. As previously convicted of a felony, it was illegal for Crosse to have a gun.

