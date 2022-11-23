Sun Prairie man gifted vehicle as thanks for his community work

by Site staff

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A Sun Prairie man has been rewarded for his work in the community with a new way to get around it.

The Sunshine Place depends on Simmie “Bud” Bryant for a variety of services. From snow removal to overall building maintenance, he’s someone the community resource can count on.

That’s why a special event was held Tuesday to thank him by giving him a car to help change his life.

Around two dozen people showed up at The Sunshine Place Tuesday morning to watch Bryant receive the keys to his refurbished 2021 Kia K5. Allstate donated the car and Gerber Collision & Glass in Sun Prairie refurbished it as part of the Recycled Rides program.

At first, Bryant said he couldn’t believe he would have such a nice vehicle.

“It’s got a new car smell, feels good, everything,” he said while sitting in the driver’s seat.

Event organizers said the vehicle will not only help Bryant be able to move to safer housing but to also spend more time with his grandkids.

Since its inception in 2007, the Recycled Rides program has donated nearly 3,000 vehicles valued at some $42 million.

Simmie "Bud" Bryant's new vehicle as part of the Recycled Rides program. WISC-TV/Channel3000.

Simmie "Bud" Bryant receives his new vehicle as part of the Recycled Rides program. WISC-TV/Channel3000. Simmie "Bud" Bryant receives his new vehicle as part of the Recycled Rides program. WISC-TV/Channel3000.

Photojournalist Jim Rader contributed to this report.

