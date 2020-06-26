Sun Prairie man gets 35 years in prison for sexually assaulting underaged girls

Adam Duxter by Adam Duxter

JUNEAU, Wis – Sun Prairie native Albert Gonzales, 26, will spend the next 35 years in prison following a conviction for sexually assaulting minors Friday.

Gonzales, who faces 25 years of extended supervision following his release from prison, was convicted of sexually assaulting more than one underaged girl on multiple occasions.

A court determined Gonzales met one of the female victims online and offered the marijuana and alcohol in exchange for sexual intercouse, which he recorded and posted online.

According to an investigation,the underage female victim showed Officers a “G” on her pelvis stating that Gonzales made the “G” because she was his. A release also says Gonzales would refer to his victims as his “littles.”