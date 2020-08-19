Sun Prairie man drives erratic, strikes guardrail

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Donald P. Lee, 37, from Sun Prairie, was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post Tuesday at 11:26 a.m. on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, fourth offense.

The release said, dispatch said there was an erratic driving complaint at the 244 mile marker westbound on I-94. The trooper was set up a the 241 crossover and the vehicle drove past him afterwards.

The vehicle went on the ramp to I-39/90/94 northbound where the vehicle hit a guardrail and bounced off of it, the release said. The individual continued driving erratically and deviating. It was pulled over to the shoulder at the 147 mile marker.

The release said the subject was found to be impaired and was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Sun Prairie for testing.

