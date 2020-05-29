Sun Prairie man convicted of selling fentanyl-laced heroin sentenced to 5 years, 6 months in federal prison

Stephanie Olson by Stephanie Olson

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Justice said Cortez Jackson, 39, Sun Prairie, will serve five years and six months in prison for conspiracy to distribute heroin, fentanyl and cocaine.

Jackson pleaded guilty to the charges in November, according to Western District of Wisconsin U.S. Attorney Scott C. Blader’s office

Jackson was responsible for distributing a large amount of heroin; some was laced with fentanyl, during a six-month period in the Madison area.

Van Willaimson, who authorities say was the leader of the conspiracy, was sentenced to eight years in federal prison in March.

