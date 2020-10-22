Sun Prairie man arrested on drug charges after search, police say

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A Sun Prairie man was arrested Monday after a drug investigation.

According to a news release, Sun Prairie police and members from Middleton and Fitchburg police departments executed a search warrant on an narcotics investigation in the 1500 block of Calico Lane in Sun Prairie.

The release said the investigation centered around the distribution of methamphetamine.

Police said 44-year-old Brian D. Underwood was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, maintaining a drug trafficking place and felony bail jumping.

No one was injured during the search, police said.

