Sun Prairie man arrested following drug investigation, police say

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — A Sun Prairie man was arrested following a methamphetamine investigation lead by the Dane County Narcotics Task Force.

Nathaniel S. Ray, 40, was arrested at his home in the 1000 block of Stonewood Crossing last Wednesday, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

A search warrant was served at the same residence. A gun, methamphetamine and nearly $5,000 in cash were collected, police said.

Ray faces tentative charges of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, delivery of methamphetamine. and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Sun Prairie Police and the Dane County Sheriff’s Tactical Response Team assisted the Task Force.

No mugshot of Ray was immediately available.

