Sun Prairie Jimmy predicts early start to spring

Photo courtesy of the City of Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — We needed some good news to start 2021, and Sun Prairie Jimmy is coming through, predicting an early end to winter.

The famous prognosticator did not see his shadow in a virtual ceremony this year, indicating an early end to the season — at least once we get past our next snow chances and cold blast in the forecast.

This year’s ceremony looked different than in years past, with no big gathering in Sun Prairie due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, Jimmy appeared with Mayor Paul Esser in a video, whispering his prediction into the mayor’s ear.

Last year, Jimmy predicted an extra 6 weeks of winter, disagreeing with his Pennsylvania rival, Punxutawny Phil. The last time he predicted an early spring was in 2019.

