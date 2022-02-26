Sun Prairie forms committee to explore graduation solutions

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Right now, Sun Prairie High School’s graduation is scheduled for May 26. But that may be changing.

The Sun Prairie Area School District is forming a 2022 Graduation Committee, Superintendent Brad Saron announced Friday. The committee, which will consist of parents, senior students, and staff members, will explore graduation options that may work better for all students.

Those options will be presented to students and families through a survey.

Sun Prairie’s graduation was originally scheduled for May 27 at the Alliant Energy Center, but a scheduling snafu forced officials to move the ceremony back one day.

The change caused issues for some students and their families, including athletes who would be forced to choose between walking across the stage or competing.

“It is always our intention to make the very best decisions on behalf of our students and families,” Saron said in a statement. “And, we don’t always get it right.”

The committee’s goal is to present a final recommendation to district administration no later than March 15. Students and families should expect more information in the coming weeks.

