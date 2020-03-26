Sun Prairie firefighters take part in nationwide effort to thank health care workers, first responders

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Sun Prairie Fire Department took part in a nationwide effort Wednesday to thank health care workers and first responders.

At 7 p.m., they opened the bays and turned on the lights to their trucks as a sign of strength and hope for the community.

Sun Prairie firefighters say they wanted to take an opportunity to recognize those who are right now putting their lives on the line every day.

“The community of Sun Prairie has really come forward to help not only us, but our EMS brothers and sisters and our police brothers and sisters to provide PPE to make sure we are protecting ourselves as we protect the community,” said Assistant Chief John Austad.

