Sun Prairie firefighters respond to house fire, drivers asked to avoid the area

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Emergency crews are responding to a house fire in Sun Prairie, according to Dane County Dispatchers.

The fire was reported around 8:10 a.m. at a townhome along the 600 block of Village Lane. This area of town is near the Prairie Athletic Club.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area, according to dispatchers.

Witnesses reported seeing smoke and fire coming from one of the homes, dispatchers said.

This is a developing story. News 3 Now will update this article once more information is released.

