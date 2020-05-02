Sun Prairie Farmers’ Market opens with some restrictions

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Sun Prairie Farmers’ Market opened Saturday with some extra precautions to protect vendors and customers against COVID-19.

Saturday’s market ran from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. near Cannery Square Park. According to city officials, the only vendors who were allowed to be at the market were those offering essential food items.

Organizers also moved the market to a drive, bike or walk-through market.

To restrict the spread of the coronavirus, the market banned food sampling, non-essential vendors and entertainment at the market. All foods were required to be pre-packaged and consumed off-site.

Other health precautions were also put in place including hand washing stations and enforcing no customer contact with products until the product has been sold.

Officials said the new practices were put in place to minimize the amount of time that shoppers spend at the market.

