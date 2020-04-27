Sun Prairie Farmers’ Market opens May 2 with processes in place to address COVID-19

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The 2020 outdoor Sun Prairie Farmers’ Market will open May 2 from 7-11 a.m. featuring local essential food items.

According to a release, market organizers have moved to a drive, bike or walkthrough market. Organizers are also offering preorders here. Preorders have to be submitted by 6 p.m. Thursday.

Preorders will be picked up directly from vendors and shoppers must pay vendors directly.

Vendors will be 6 feet apart and will use single use bags for purchased items. Staff members and vendors will be wearing masks and gloves and are encouraging shoppers to do the same.

To keep things moving bring a list of items.

There will be no sampling or product touch available as vendors will handle all products. Each vendor will have wash stations and hand sanitizer. Shoppers can also use a hand sanitization station.

All shoppers have to enter the market from the south on Market Street. The farmers’ market will be setup near Cannery Square Park and will use portions of Market Street and Cannery Square.

For the most up-to-date information, visit sunprairiemarket.com.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments