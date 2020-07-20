Sun Prairie expected to start school year with all-virtual classes

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Sun Prairie Area School District is expected to start the school year with all-virtual learning.

On July 27 district officials will present a plan to the School Board outlining the district’s plan for the new school year, which includes all-virtual learning for the first quarter of the year.

Sun Prairie Superintendent Brad Saron said the decision was informed by Public Health Madison & Dane County guidelines in addition to feedback from parents and school staff.

During the first quarter, students will have synchronous online learning Monday through Friday. Wednesdays will include independent online activities for students to give staff time to collaborate and communicate with students, families and other staff members, according to an email sent to parents and families.

“We will continue to work with Public Health Madison & Dane County to monitor countywide health metrics and to engage with staff and parents to determine our best option for the second quarter and second semester,” Saron said in the email. “We anticipate that small groups of students will begin accessing in-person learning as soon as it is safe to do so, and we commit to bringing all students back on-site when we feel that is a responsible and safe decision.”

The district shared a survey with staff, parents and guardians to get input from the community. More than 4,00 parents and guardians responded, and more than 800 staff members also shared their input.

The results of the survey show overwhelming support for distanced learning from staff members. While the margin is smaller, a majority of parents and guardians agreed that distanced learning should be implemented until it is safe for students to return to school.

Saron said the district plans to share monthly reports with the School Board to share the decision-making process for the second quarter.

The decision comes just a few days after the Madison Metropolitan School District announced plans to begin the school year with all-virtual instruction.