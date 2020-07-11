Sun Prairie consolidates 8 polling places down to 1 for August 11 primary

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The City of Sun Prairie announced Friday that it will consolidate eight polling places down to one for the August 11 Partisan Primary election.

According to the news release, due to election official shortages the city will be utilizing Sun Prairie High School, located at 888 Grove Street as the only polling place.

Officials said precautions are in place for Election Day including, hand sanitizer for all election officials and voters, plexiglass dividers, regularly cleaning of all surfaces and social distancing will also be encouraged.

The Clerk’s Office staff is urges votes to vote absentee if possible. Voters can request an absentee ballot be mailed to them using MyVote.WI.Gov.

Absentee ballot are mailed out within 24 hours after the request is received from the Clerk’s Office. Completed absentee ballots can be mailed or dropped off to Clerk’s Office by 8:00 p.m. on Election Day, according to the news release.

“We want everyone who is eligible and who wants to vote to be able to do so safely,” Elena Hilby, City Clerk said. “Absentee voting will greatly reduce crowds at polling places on Election Day, which will make social distancing much easier.”

The Clerk’s Office will also offer In-Person Absentee Voting at City Hall and the Library before the August election, the report said.

