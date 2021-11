Sun Prairie comes up short in division 1 championship

by Jordyn Reed

MADISON, Wis. — Sun Prairie’s perfect run comes to an end in the division 1 championship against Franklin.

At halftime, the Cardinals trailed by 14 but they were able to make it a seven-point game late in the 3rd quarter. The rally ended as Franklin put up three more touchdowns to win 38-17.

