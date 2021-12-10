Sun Prairie city attorney who allegedly drunkenly waved handgun in Waunakee bar pleads guilty to disorderly conduct

by Logan Reigstad

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Sun Prairie city attorney accused of drunkenly waving a handgun around in a Waunakee bar earlier this year pleaded guilty Thursday to disorderly conduct involving the use of a dangerous weapon.

Online court records show Mark Leonard, 61, will have his sentence deferred. Prosecutors dismissed two other misdemeanor charges of operating a firearm while intoxicated and carrying a handgun where alcohol is sold or consumed against him Thursday.

According to a criminal complaint, Leonard had two loaded handguns on him while he was drunk at Ripp’s Bar in Waunakee on June 10. A man who called police said Leonard had pointed the muzzle of one of the guns at him, though the caller believed it was accidental.

Leonard said he had not ordered drinks at the bar, according to the complaint, but a bartender said Leonard ordered four or five shots and two beers in a two-hour period. Surveillance video reportedly showed Leonard drinking from a bottle while waving one of the handguns in his other hand.

The City of Sun Prairie placed Leonard on administrative leave amid an investigation; a city spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday evening.

