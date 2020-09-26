Sun Prairie BID presents their 14th Annual ‘Fall Fun in Downtown Sun Prairie’

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Sun Prairie Downtown Business Improvement District (BID) announced details on their 14th annual “Fall Fun in Downtown Sun Prairie,” event in a release on Friday.

Sponsored by Bank of Sun Prairie, Beans ‘n Cream Coffeehouse and Faded Roots Boutique, the “pumpkin fun” will be held in Downtown Sun Prairie’s Cannery Square on Oct. 17, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sarah Wells, Event Coordinator and Farmers Market Manager, said not only will the event “be the place to enjoy the sights and sounds of fall,” but also “designed to offer a variety of safe, socially-distanced activities.”

The “Fall Fun” will feature a scarecrow contest and a horse-drawn wagon traveling in a loop around the south side of Downtown Sun Prairie. Accordionist Steve Meisner will entertain attendees from the wagon with traditional American polka music from 12:00-3:00 p.m.

Due to social distancing requirements, wagon rides will not be offered this year.

Winners of the “Downtown Pumpkin Contest,” will receive prizes in the form of gift cards to Downtown Sun Prairie businesses. The 1st place winner will also take home the “Big Pumpkin.”

Other participating businesses include Razor Sharp Screen Printing, offering a “make-n-take color your own t-shirt for kiddos 12 and under,” and Day In Whyte, with a “fall fest game with [a] prize and prepackaged cookies for pick up in store.”

The release explained that the featured Farmers’ Market will hand out free mini to mid-size pumpkins to kids beginning at 11 a.m. at their information booth. Market hours will be extended during the event from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.