Sun Prairie Aldi’s evacuated during search for men suspected of stealing car

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — An Aldi’s grocery store in Sun Prairie was evacuated Saturday morning after two men, who were later arrested, stole a vehicle.

According to a news release, an off-duty detective with the department saw a stolen vehicle in a Target Parking Lot on South Grand Avenue.

Officials responded to the scene. They said two men walked away during the investigation.

Police said the men, Cameron Barber-Smith, 20, of Madison, and Javon Davis, 19, of Sun Prairie, were eventually tracked down and taken into custody.

During the search, one of the men was reportedly hiding in the Aldi’s.

Police received assistance from Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Madison Police Department, and Wisconsin State Patrol during the investigation.

