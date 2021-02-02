Summerfest pushed back to September

Logan Rude
Posted:
Updated:
by Logan Rude
Summerfest announces full headliner lineup
Summerfest

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest has been pushed back to September due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s festival will be held on three consecutive weekends, with concerts scheduled for Sept. 2-4, 9-11 and 16-18. Event organizers said they pushed the date back to give government and health care leaders time to distribute COVID-19 vaccines.

“While the progress made through the vaccine rollout is encouraging, we believe it is in the public’s best interest to hold the festival in September to give government leaders and healthcare organizations enough time to distribute the vaccine,” said Don Smiley, President & Chief Executive Officer of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

Details are still in the works, but event organizers are expected to share updates on American Family Insurance Amphitheater headliner shows soon.

More information and answers to frequently asked questions are available on Summerfest’s website.

 

 

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

[gs-fb-comments]