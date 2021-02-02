Summerfest pushed back to September

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

Summerfest

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest has been pushed back to September due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s festival will be held on three consecutive weekends, with concerts scheduled for Sept. 2-4, 9-11 and 16-18. Event organizers said they pushed the date back to give government and health care leaders time to distribute COVID-19 vaccines.

We are excited to get the live music industry back in action and to welcome fans back, but in order to allow healthcare professionals more time to distribute the vaccine, Summerfest 2021 will be held September 2-4, 9-11 & 16-18. Save those dates, and we’ll see you in September! pic.twitter.com/pg0Dh93Aj0 — Summerfest (@Summerfest) February 2, 2021

“While the progress made through the vaccine rollout is encouraging, we believe it is in the public’s best interest to hold the festival in September to give government leaders and healthcare organizations enough time to distribute the vaccine,” said Don Smiley, President & Chief Executive Officer of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

Details are still in the works, but event organizers are expected to share updates on American Family Insurance Amphitheater headliner shows soon.

More information and answers to frequently asked questions are available on Summerfest’s website.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.