Summerfest moved to September

MADISON, Wis. — Summerfest is the latest event to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual music festival in Milwaukee, which was scheduled to start June 24, will move to Sept. 3-5, 10-12 and 17-19 of this year.

Don Smiley, President and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival Inc. said in a statement that the decision was made “in the interest of safety and in cooperation with artists.”

He said all tickets purchased will be honored for the rescheduled dates.

More information will be released about the rescheduled performances. It’s unclear if some of the big names on this year’s line up will be able to return in September, including Justin Bieber, Luke Bryan and Halsey.

