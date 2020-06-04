Summerfest 2020 canceled due to COVID-19

The festival was originally postponed before being canceled.

MILWAUKEE — For the first time in its more than 50 year history, Milwaukee World Festival Inc. is canceling Summerfest, the largest music festival in the United States.

Originally organizers postponed the festival to September, but a release said for the safety of the community due to COVID-19 the event will not happen in 2020.

According to the release, organizers explored numerous options to ensure the tradition could continue, but with the information today and the uncertainty surrounding large gatherings, they determined to cancel the festival.

“The immediate future presents multiple levels of risk for our fans, and we choose the side of safety,” the release said.

Staff, sponsors and vendors worked to reformulate the festival for the rescheduled date because officials said Summerfest typically generates around $186 million.

“As we all face a challenging and unusual summer and fall ahead, we sincerely appreciate all the support demonstrated by our fans and sponsors and encourage you to support your favorite musicians in the months to come,” the release said. “We hope you will carry the spirit of Summerfest with you until we can be together again. May the magic of music fill your life with joy and memories.”

Refunds will be available for tickets purchased on summerfest.com or Ticketmaster. For information on refunds, click here.

