Suit alleges teen threatened with jail over COVID-19 posts

Associated Press by Associated Press

Pixabay

MADISON, Wis. — A 16-year-old high school sophomore alleges in a federal lawsuit against a Wisconsin sheriff that she was threatened with jail if she didn’t remove social media posts saying she had COVID-19.

The Wisconsin Institute for Liberty and Law filed the lawsuit Thursday against Marquette County Sheriff Joseph Konrath and a patrol sergeant.

The lawsuit alleges that the sergeant went to the home of Amyiah Cohoon of Oxford, Wisconsin, last month and demanded that her Instagram posts be deleted or she and her parents would face arrest. An attorney for the sheriff and the Marquette County Sheriff’s Department says no one was threatened with arrest.

