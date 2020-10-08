Sugar River Pizza Co. opens third location in Sun Prairie

Sugar River will be open for takeout and dine-in starting Thursday.

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

Sugar River Pizza Co. is adding a third location to the Madison area Thursday.

Sugar River Pizza Co. originally opened in Belleville, then expanded to New Glarus and Verona. The Belleville location is now closed.

Sugar River is opening its doors in Sun Prairie on Cabela Drive. The location is near Cabela’s and a couple other restaurants including Tipsy Cow Sun Prairie, Monk’s Bar & Grill and Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse.

Sugar River will be open for both dine-in and carryout. There is also a patio area for dining. They will also be offering curbside pickup and contactless delivery.



COPYRIGHT 2020 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.