Sue Droessler

by Obituaries

Susan M. “Sue” Droessler, age 63, passed away at her home on Thursday, March 3, 2022, with her family around her. She was born on February 23, 1959 to David and Joyce (Slaney) Williams in Dodgeville. She was married to Terrence Droessler at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Columbus on April 27, 1985 and together had three children. Sue was the office manager for her husband’s Chiropractic practice in Columbus, and then the office manager for Van Go Taxi in Waunakee.

Sue is survived by her husband Terry of Columbus; children Melina (Steve) Hanson of Madison, Gavin Droessler (Sarah Stinski) of Wauwatosa, Maeve Droessler of Madison; grandson Finnegan Hanson; parents David and Joyce Williams of Mt. Horeb; siblings Rae (Bill) Thousand of Mt. Horeb, Lynn (Dan) McMahon of Mt. Horeb, David Williams of Dodgeville, Patricia (David) Haack of Pine Bluff, Joan Williams of Mt. Horeb, Tom (Beth) Williams of Lake Mills, Jerry (Karie) Williams of Franklin, Gail (Paul) Johnson of Amery, Rich (Mary) Williams of Oconomowoc; in-laws Bill (Sharon) Droessler of McFarland, Sally (Randy) Halford of Texas, Maria (Joe) Burns of Dubuque; nieces and nephews Mike (Ashley) Thousand of Muskego, Jason McMahon of Mt. Horeb, Katy McMahon of Mt. Horeb, Ariann (Paul) Morschauser of Columbus, Caden, Hudson and Nolan Morschauser of Columbus, Ben Biggerstaff (Wittnee Linscheid) of Mt. Horeb, Jake (Jaci) Haack of Barneveld, Jordan Haack of North Carolina, Teagen and Sydney Williams of Lake Mills, Alex, Zach and Grace Williams of Franklin, Jack (Megan) Johnson of Indiana, Sam Johnson of Minneapolis, Peyton Williams of St. Paul, Hunter Williams of Milwaukee, Merek Williams of Oconomowoc, Ann (Luke) Sadowski of Wauwatosa, Emily (Grant) Stafford of Waunakee, Kaitlyn (Steve) Riedl of Ohio, Erin (Byron) Schalk of California, Patrick (Michelle) Halford of Pennsylvania, Fiona Burns of Dubuque and life-long friends Mary Sutter-Affeldt and Mona Kirsop.

Growing up in a large family, to Sue, family was the most important thing in her life. After meeting her husband Terry and starting their own family, she became a deeply devoted mother to her children Melina, Gavin and Maeve. She often said, “I am happiest when all my children are around me”. She was thrilled to be a grandma to Finnegan, and enjoyed spoiling him whenever possible, calling it her “grandma’s prerogative”. She considered her niece Ariann an honorary daughter and Ariann’s sons Caden, Hudson, and Nolan honorary grandchildren. They held a special place in her heart.

Sue was a quick learner, who loved keeping busy and helping out however she could. She was a selfless person who strived to make others happy. When she wasn’t working or spending time with family, Sue was an avid reader and was often found with a book in her hand. She shared her love of reading with her children and always encouraged them to read. She enjoyed traveling with her husband Terry, having visited several countries, as well as occasional weekend getaways in Door County.

Sue was preceded in death by her two nephews Matt McMahon and Chris McMahon.

Sue’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff at Agrace Hospice Care for their wonderful care and support.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, March 10th at 11:30 A.M., with visitation beginning at 9:30 A.M., at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, Sun Prairie. Rev. Thomas L. Kelley will officiate. Interment will be in Sacred Hearts Cemetery, Sun Prairie.

Memorials can be made to Wisconsin Right to Life or Women’s Care Center.

We encourage you to share your online condolences with Sue’s family at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.