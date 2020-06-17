Sue Carole Thompson

MOUNT HOREB – Sue Carole Thompson, age 69, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020, in her home, surrounded by family after a 2.5-year battle with cancer.

She was born on Nov. 10, 1950, in San Bernardino, Calif., the daughter of Walton “Bill” and Gertrude “Trudy” (Overson) Law.

Sue met Larry Thompson, the love of her life, at age 12. They were married on March 25, 1967, and soon after, the two left California to build a life together in Wisconsin. She loved her family dearly. Sue’s adventurous spirit led her on many wonderful trips, enjoying the outdoors everywhere that she went. She especially loved time in the Rocky Mountains. Sue enjoyed camping, fishing, tying flies, campfire cooking, and gardening. She was a talented quilter and enjoyed many fabric arts. A member of several area quilt guilds, she built wonderful friendships through her crafts. Sue’s laughter was contagious and will live in the memories of her family and friends.

Sue is survived by her husband, Larry “LT” Thompson of Mount Horeb; children, Tami Fox of Mount Horeb, Deanna (Jonathan) Ranum of Mount Horeb and Justin Thompson of Blue Mounds; three sisters, Joleen Law of Santa Barbara, Calif., Karen Harrison of La Crescenta, Calif. and Michelle Karlinsey of Kenmore, Wash.; three step-siblings; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and more friends than can be counted, including her special friend, Sylvia Limmex.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Lorraine Cachet.

A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO MOUNT HOREB FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 500 N. Eighth St., Mount Horeb, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

A celebration of Sue’s life will be held at MOUNT VERNON PARK, Verona, from 12 noon until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020.

The family would like to thank Agrace HospiceCare and UW Carbonne Cancer Center for their loving care.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

