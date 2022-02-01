Sue Ann (Blesch) Johnson

by Obituaries

Sue Ann (Blesch) Johnson, age 80 of Argyle, WI passed away Saturday, January 29, 2022 at her home in Argyle surrounded by her family.

She was born February 14, 1941 in Chicago, IL the daughter of Frances (Victor Anderson) Spizziri. Sue grew up in Argyle where she graduated from Argyle High School and met the love of her life Phil Johnson. On June 20, 1960 they were married at Apple Grove Lutheran Church in rural Argyle. Together they farmed in the Argyle area until 1977 when they moved into the Village of Argyle. She proudly worked for the Argyle School District as a cook for 28 years.

Sue is survived by her husband Phil at home; her children: Steve (Denise) Johnson of Argyle, Kevin (Kelly) Johnson of Darlington and Jeff (Lisa) Johnson of Argyle, WI; 11 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one grandson: Chad Johnson; a daughter-in-law: Lisa Johnson; one brother: Andy Anderson; and a sister: Karen Olivio/Anderson.

Sue was a member of Apple Grove Lutheran Church where she served treasurer and secretary and was a member of the ALCA Women’s Guild. In her free time, Sue enjoyed bowling, going to the casino, and going to the family cabin in Northern Wisconsin. Her family was her pride and joy and she cherished the time she spent with her family – especially her grandchildren creating memories they will all remember forever.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The Erickson Funeral Home in Argyle is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.

For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Sue’s name.

