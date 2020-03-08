Substitute teacher arrested for inappropriately touching 13-year-old girl

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

VERONA, Wis. — Police arrested a middle school substitute teacher on suspicion of second-degree sexual assault Satruday after a 13-year-old girl reported that the man inappropriately touched her in class on Friday.

According to a news release from the Verona Police Department, police arrested 30-year-old Dustin Schallert on Saturday afternoon following an investigation into multiple reports of “concerning behavior” at Badger Ridge Middle School. On Friday, a concerned parent told police thier 13-year-old daughter had been inappropriately touched earlier in the day in the classroom.

Police said several students also reported that Schallert braided the hair of some female students even after the students told him to stop.

Schallert was taken to the Dane County Jail.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing.

