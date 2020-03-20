Sub-Zero Group plans temporary layoffs amid COVID-19 outbreak, will affect more than 1,000 workers

FITCHBURG, Wis. — Sub-Zero Group Inc. has provided notice to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development of a temporary workforce reduction at its Fitchburg facility.

According to a release from DWD, 1,043 workers will be affected. Nearly 470 affected workers will be Sub-Zero employees, while 574 Wolf Appliance Inc. employees will be affected.

The release said the layoffs are expected to occur Sunday.

In Sub-Zero’s notice to the Department of Workforce Development, officials said Sub-Zero’s facilities plan to cease regular production during the coronavirus outbreak.

The notice said most employees will be recalled to work on or after April 13.

