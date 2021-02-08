Sauk Co. authorities arrest man on suspicion of 4th offense OWI

DELTON, Wis. — Sauk County authorities arrested a man for drunk driving Saturday night following a traffic stop in the township of Delton.

A Sauk County Sheriff’s Office deputy initiated the stop on North Reedsburg Road at the intersection with County Road BD around 11:45 p.m. During the stop, the driver of the vehicle, 44-year-old Juan Correa, showed signs of impairment.

Correa submitted to filed sobriety testing and was subsequently arrested on suspicion of fourth-offense OWI. He was also cited for multiple traffic violations, according to authorities.

Correa was then taken to the Sauk County Jail.

