Study ranks Wisconsin as worst state for economic racial equality

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin has the worst economic racial equality of any state in the U.S. according to a new study.

Wallethub.com conducted a study mapping eight metrics including median annual household income, labor force participation rate, the rate of home ownership, poverty rates, among others.

According to the study’s findings, Wisconsin has some of the highest disparities between Black and white people when it comes to median annual income, labor force participation rate, poverty rate and unemployment. Wisconsin ranked last out of all 50 states on all of the previous criteria except unemployment, which Wisconsin ranked 48th in.

Each of the metrics were graded on a 100-point scale with 100 representing the most equality. Each of the criteria were then averaged to give states their final scores which were then used to rank the states. Wisconsin had a score of 44.3.

All data was collected from the U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to the study’s methodology page.

