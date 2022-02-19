Students make care packages for SSM Health Monroe staff members

by Site staff

MONROE, Wis. — Staff members at SSM Health in Monroe got some decorative care packages from students at Northside Elementary School on Friday.

The packages were part of the school’s third annual day of service. Students decorated them with inspirational messages, and inside were items meant to provide stress relief for patients and staff members alike as they continue to battle the pandemic.

“Our staff I can say are emotionally and physically exhausted still, and so to have an act of kindness like this from the community is really just warms our hearts,” SSM Health Monroe’s chief nursing officer Chelsea Hardacre said. “It lets us know that, even though this has been a very long road, that our community is still behind us and supporting us, which means everything to us.”

In total, SSM Health said it received about 120 care packages.

