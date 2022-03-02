Students hunt shipwrecks on Lake Mendota for field trip

MADISON, Wis. — Students from New Century Charter School went out on Lake Mendota Tuesday to explore shipwrecks.

The idea started when a teacher was asked to test out a game through PBS Wisconsin about shipwrecks in the Great Lakes. The class liked it so much they asked if they could do something similar for a field trip.

Using underwater cameras, the students were able to look at two sunken boats and an old car.

“This is something that they’re never going to forget,” teacher Courtney Bennett said. “If you think back to your childhood and the teachers and the classes that you remember, it was these types of experiences, right? You don’t remember the everyday math lesson, but you remember these experiences.”

Field trip organizers said this was the first time they’ve done a trip like this.

