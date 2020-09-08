Students hope UW-Madison restrictions on undergrads will slow COVID-19 spread, keep campus open

MADISON, Wis. – As the University of Wisconsin-Madison calls on its undergraduate students to severely limit their movement and in-person interactions, some hope it will be enough to keep campus open.

With the new two-week directive, undergrads are only to leave their residence for “essential activities” which include attending in-person classes, studying, working, buying food, personal exercise and attending religious observations.

“Our seniors want to complete their year without going home. Our freshmen want a college experience, not a return to their high school days. Only a serious recommitment to public health protocols by our whole community will make this possible,” Chancellor Rebecca Blank wrote in the letter sent out Monday. “If infections don’t fall, we will need to make more difficult decisions that significantly reduce our ability to have campus open to students.”

The welcome to college for freshmen has been anything but normal.

“I knew it was going to be different from usual,” freshman Mia Chapman said.

“I’ve been pretty busy with online classes,” said Eric Haag, also a freshman. “I haven’t gotten to know people much.”

It’s a strange time, too, for returning students like Eden Foster.

“Just the college experience,” Foster said. “A lot of us are missing game days and being able to be in big places with a lot of other people around you. I feel like it’s just a human thing to miss that.”

Seeing some things haven’t changed, like students heading out to parties and bars, is concerning for Foster and Chapman.

“They are putting so many other people at risk just to be having fun,” Foster said.

Blank said that data and social media posts connect the steady increase in students testing positive for COVID-19 to social gatherings without proper mask-wearing or social distancing. She wrote, “Unfortunately, too many students have chosen to host or participate in social gatherings that seem to demonstrate a high disregard for the seriousness of this virus and the risk to our entire community.”

“I definitely think some students will follow (the restrictions) and some will break them,” Haag said. “I hope that enough students follow it that it can prevent too much of a spike.”

In addition to directing undergrad students to limit their activities, the university is taking actions over the next two weeks, including canceling all in-person social events, limiting union dining facilities to carry-out only and restricting visitors from the residence halls.

“I recognize that the actions I am requesting of our undergraduate students are significant,” Blank wrote. “This virus cannot be controlled without each of us modifying our normal behavior.”

Many students hope a temporary break in normal will be enough to keep campus open.

“Ideally, everyone will follow it,” Chapman said. “I feel like I will do my best, but with what I’ve seen so far, I’m concerned about how those restrictions would be enforced.”

“If you want things to go back to normal, you have to be willing to sacrifice some things now,” Foster said.

Blank wrote in the letter that the university will continue to hold students accountable for their actions, “up to and including emergency suspension.”

The directive does not apply to graduate students, staff or faculty members because Blank said administration has seen little evidence of infection among those groups.

