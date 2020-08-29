Students gather at State Capitol for ‘March on Madison’

MADISON, Wis. – Hundreds of students from UW-Madison marched in solidarity with the March on Washington Friday evening, as a group marched from Camp Randall to the State Capitol.

The group, comprised mainly of students from the university, says now is the time for action.

“Right now we are currently in the largest civil rights movement since 1963,” said Juliana Bennett, an organizer and UW-Madison student. “All eyes are on Wisconsin. All eyes are on this campus. It’s time for us to change our ways of performative action and make actual change.”

Leaders from several groups demanded the removal of the Abraham Lincoln statue a the top of Bascom Hill on UW’s campus. In addition, student activists called for the removal of Chamberlain Rock.

“Just saying words is not moving forward,” Bennett said. “We’re not moving forward. We’re not doing enough”

As students marched, the group stopped several times in attempts to recruit a larger crowd. Bennett says as classes begin this fall, solidarity among students is important.

“We’re all here against the hypocrisies of the United States,” she said. “Hypocrisies in Madison legislation and in University legislation.”

Students from UW’s Black Student Union spoke as the group made it to the Capitol Square, as well as representatives from Link Madison.

“Wisconsin is consistently rated the most racist state of the 50 in the United States,” Bennett said. “Madison might be the most liberal (city), but it’s the most liberal part of the most racist state. All eyes are on Wisconsin, all eyes are on us, what are we doing?”

