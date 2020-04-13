Students for Trump host fundraiser to help Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin

All proceeds go directly to the food bank

Jamie Perez by Jamie Perez

MADISON, Wis. — University of Wisconsin- Madison Students for Trump organization said it is putting politics aside to “focus on what’s important: helping those in need in our community.”

The students are holding an online fundraiser for the Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.

On their fundraising page, the students wrote: “We’ve created this page because we want to give on to others in this time of crisis. We are inspired by the work of Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin and wanted to support them by raising money as part of our participation in Virtual Food Drive.”

If you would like to donate, click here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments