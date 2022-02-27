Students compete in wind turbine testing competition

MADISON, Wis. — Middle and high school students from around the state competed Saturday at the Discovery Building.

It was part of the KidWind Challenge, where students test homemade wind turbines in front of a panel of judges.

Organizers said the challenges test teamwork and hands-on thinking.

This weekend’s event also featured career talks by experts in the clean energy industry.

The winners of the challenge will get to compete in the national championships in San Antonio this May.

