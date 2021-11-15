Student who created racist high school football meme facing charge, police say

by Kyle Jones

MILTON, Wis. — A student who created a meme comparing a photo from a local high school football game between Milton and Janesville Parker to an image of slavery is facing now facing charges.

The 15-year-old who created the meme, who has not been named, is facing one count of unlawful use of computerized communication systems, Janesville Police announced Monday.

Officials were first made aware of the meme on November 3, after it circulated on social media.

RELATED: ‘This post is abhorrent:’ officials investigating meme comparing HS football player to slave

The image shows two players from a September 17 football game between Janesville Parker High School and Milton High School, which Milton won 17-0.

It shows a Milton player, who appears to be white, standing over a Black Janesville Parker player with the text “Slave begs for mercy after Master beats Viciously (1860 colorized).”

The image of the football game is followed by an image of a white person whipping a black person.

Neither of the students in the photo was involved in the creation of the meme. News 3 Now has made an editorial decision not to show the full meme due to the offensive nature and as to not identify the students pictured.

No further information about the investigation has been released.

