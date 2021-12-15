Student-run magazine ‘Curb’ celebrates 20th issue with ‘Out of the Dark’

by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — A group of 22 students with UW-Madison’s School of Journalism and Mass Communication celebrated the launch of a semester-long project Wednesday, marking the 20th anniversary of the student-run magazine Curb.

This year’s issue, titled “Out of the Dark,” explores the idea of darkness and all of the things humanity associates with it. It’s a theme the magazine’s Managing Editor Maya Fidziukiewicz said was partially inspired by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Darkness is so often associated with negative, but there’s so many cool things that do happen in the dark. Those stories are explored in our magazine,” Fidziukiewicz said. “We do bring out the good, the bad, and the ugly from all around Wisconsin that does happen in the dark.”

Throughout the course of the fall semester, students in the class raised more than $12,000 to print 10,000 copies that will be sent to UW-Madison alumni. With the magazine split into three sections — dusk, dark and dawn — the latest edition features stories on the joys of bird watching at dusk to the unknown depths of diving in the Great Lakes, the issue

All of the stories featured in this year’s edition, plus extra online-only stories, are available on Curb‘s website.

