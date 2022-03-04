Student brings unloaded BB gun to Madison Memorial High School Friday

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — A student at Madison Memorial High School admitted to bringing a BB gun to school Friday, the school’s principal said.

In an email to parents Friday afternoon, Principal Matt Hendrickson said a student told a staff member around noon that another student may have a weapon on them. School officials took the student to a safe place where they were questioned and admitted to having the unloaded BB gun.

Police, who were already on scene after a slew of threats earlier in the week, confiscated the BB gun.

RELATED: Memorial High School student arrested for false 911 calls, threat investigation continues

“As with any situation involving possession of a weapon, this is a very serious matter and the student will be facing disciplinary consequences in line with the Behavior Education Plan,” Hendrickson wrote.

School officials do not believe the incident is connected to a wave of threats at Memorial High School that have been reported each day this week.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.