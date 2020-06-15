Student asks Baraboo school district to ban Confederate flag, adjust black history lessons in school

The student said she dealt with a history of racist experiences during her time with the district and is calling on them to make a change

BARABOO, Wis. — A former Baraboo student is asking the district to ban the confederate flag and take a hard look at the way it teaches black history.

Dasia Banks, who now attends high school in Madison, filed a lawsuit against the district in January for allegedly failing to respond to multiple complaints of racism.

“It’s kind of sad. There should not be a debate on treating people equally based on their race,” Banks said.

Banks said while she attended school in Baraboo, she was called a “cotton picker” and the “n-word” on numerous occasions and would see white students wearing the Confederate flag.

“They allowed students to wear shirts, hats and belts of the Confederate flag at school and nothing was said,” Banks recalled.

Banks said she tried asking the principal to not allow this and tried talking to the students themselves about why it made her uncomfortable, but said that no one would listen. Banks believes a lot of it has a lot to do with how little students are taught about black history.

“We would only learn about black history in February. Just the month of February, and then March 1 it would be back to white history.”

With the issue now being talked about nationwide, Banks wanted to challenge the school district to do something in hopes of making future black students experience here better than she said hers was.

“There’s a lot I don’t know about my own history and that frustrates me,” Banks said.

News 3 Now reached out to the district. We have not received a response.

Banks’ attorney said they are still in the discovery phase of the lawsuit that was filed in January.

