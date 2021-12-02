Student arrested for bringing gun to LaFollette High School

MADISON, Wis. — A student was arrested Thursday afternoon for allegedly bringing a gun to LaFollette High School, Madison police said Thursday.

School officials called police at about 1:40 p.m. Thursday after receiving an anonymous tip that the 18-year-old had the weapon.

Police said the student tried to push his way out of a classroom when officers arrived, but a school administrator was able to stop him. Officers found the gun, which was previously reported to be stolen out of Cottage Grove on September 24, and said the gun was loaded and had a bullet in the chamber.

In an interview with News 3 Now, Police Chief Shon Barnes said it’s unclear if the student was the one to steal the gun.

“We don’t know why he chose to bring the weapon to school,” Barnes said. “Obviously our officers are working through that, obviously, as a suspect he’s not compelled to give us a statement.”

The student faces tentative charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm on school property, resisting an officer and bail jumping.

All sports and co-curricular events scheduled for Thursday at both LaFollette and East high schools have been canceled, and a basketball game between the two schools originally scheduled for Thursday is being postponed, the Madison Metropolitan School District said.

Additional officers were on hand at both LaFollette and East Thursday students’ dismissals, Barnes said.

News 3 Now is not naming the student at this time as part of a policy not to name suspects until they have been formally charged in Dane County court. He is currently being held in the Dane County Jail.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing.