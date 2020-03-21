Stuck in limbo: 23-year-old Janesville native one of thousands stranded in Peru

Adam Duxter

JANESVILLE, Wis. – Janesville native Maddy Schroeder is one of close to 2,000 United States citizens stuck in Peru, as travel restrictions tighten with the spread of COVID-19.

The 23-year-old has been in Peru on a work internship for the past six months, teaching English to students in rural schools.

On Sunday, the country went into a national quarantine.

“It flipped a switch, just like that,” Schroeder said.

Since Sunday, plane tickets out of the country have become impossible to come by.

“You try booking flights, but there’s no flights available,” she said. “Even if you try to call (the airlines), you can’t talk to anyone.”

Peru has set a daily curfew of 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. Schroeder says fear is spreading among the Americans.

“There a lot of reports of police going through people’s hostels, going through their things and arresting them for anything that they can,” she said.

Schroeder says she’s been in contact with Representative Bryan Steil, who represents Janesville and other portions of Southeast Wisconsin.

In a statement, Steil says “I am working with the U.S. State Department and Schroeder family to bring Maddie home. I have spoken to the Schroeder family and have been working on this case since the moment the family contacted our office. This is a fluid situation and we will continue to work with U.S. governments officials until Maddie is safely home with her family.”

Schroeder says she is worried Peru will shut its borders in the coming days.

“I feel like i’m stuck in a limbo,” she said. “I can’t do anything here. I can’t be at home.”

Schroeder says were the virus not be a factor, she had plans to continue working full time in Cusco, Peru. While she is eager to get home to her family, she said she is also worried for the locals who will remain in the country.

