House fire closes portion of US 51 in Janesville

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A portion of Highway 51 in Janesville has been closed due to a house fire Monday night.

Rock County dispatch said it received a call at 9:48 p.m. regarding a structure fire on the 900 block of Van Buren Street near Center Avenue.

As a result of the fire, the state Department of Transportation said all lanes have been blocked in both directions from West Court to Johnson streets.

Lane closures are expected to last for two hours. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Officials said the Janesville and Milton fire departments have responded, along with the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

