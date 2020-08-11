Strong winds overturn semi, driver taken to hospital, sheriff says

BELMONT TOWNSHIP, Wis. — Strong winds caused a semi to overturn Monday afternoon in Lafayette County, authorities said.

Lafayette County deputies were dispatched to a Highway 151 in Belmont Township around 1:20 p.m. for an overturned semi.

The semi’s driver, Erik R. Bojack, 45, of Dunlap, IA, was taken to the hospital, according to a release from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office. He is expected to be OK, the release said.

The semi and trailer received were towed from the scene.

Severe weather moved through southern Wisconsin around this time Monday afternoon, prompting tornado warnings for parts of Grant, Green, Lafayette and Rock counties.

