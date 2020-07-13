Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Tuesday across southern Wisconsin

Southern Wisconsin (WISC-TV) — After a partly sunny and mild day on Monday, a low pressure system, and trailing cold front, will move into the upper Midwest on Tuesday.

With a warm and slightly humid air mass in place, the cold front will spark showers and thunderstorm along and ahead of it. Some of these storms could be strong to severe, with large hail, damaging wind gusts, and heavy rainfall being the primary hazards. There is enough spin in the atmosphere that a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out, but the risk for hail and high winds in greater. Your News 3 Now First Warn weather team will keep you updated throughout the day on Tuesday as severe weather develops.

