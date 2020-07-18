Strong to severe thunderstorms possible tonight

MADISON, Wis. — A complex of showers and thunderstorms is expected to develop across Minnesota and Wisconsin late in the day Saturday, and track across southern Wisconsin during the overnight hours.

These thunderstorms will be capable of producing high winds, some hail, and heavy rainfall. Although the risk is low, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out as these storms move through.

Because of this, the Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk (Level 2 out of 5) for severe weather across most of Wisconsin.