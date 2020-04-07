Strong to severe thunderstorms likely Tuesday evening

MADISON, Wis. — Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Tuesday evening.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is also in effect for southeastern Wisconsin until 9 p.m. and a severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for southern Green County until 7 p.m.

Tuesday evening’s storms are forming along a cold front passing through southern Wisconsin.

Behind this system, skies will become mostly clear overnight. It will not be as mild Wednesday; high temperatures will be near 60 degrees.